Reprisal Trailer: Abigail Spencer Is Looking to 'Tie Up Some Loose Ends' in Hulu's Hyper-Noir Revenge Thriller

Doris Quinn may be “dead,” but she’s still got a lotta life in her, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive first look at the teaser trailer for Hulu’s Reprisal.

Created by executive producer and showrunner Josh Corbin (StartUp), Reprisal is a hyper-noir story that follows a femme fatale (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, relentlessly sets out to seek revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads. The thriller promises to examine “the intricacies of family – both the one you’re born with, and the one you make along the way.”

The series also stars Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Mena Massoud (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Aladdin), Rhys Wakefield (True Detective), Madison Davenport (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), Gilbert Owuor (Goliath), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver), W. Earl Brown (Preacher), Craig Tate (Snowfall), Wavyy Jonez (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.), Shane Callahan (Outsiders) and Rory Cochrane (CSI: Miami).

You’ll also spy in the teaser above an unbilled Sons of Anarchy star playing one very tough guy, while Bethany Anne Lind (Doom Patrol) and Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black) are among the recurring players

All 10 episodes of Reprisal — one of TVLine’s Fall TV “Picks” — will premiere on Friday, Dec. 6.

The teaser trailer and the entire first episode will be shown at Reprisal‘s New York Comic-Con panel, to be held this Saturday at 7pm (in Javits Room 1A10) and feature a Q&A with Corbin, EP Warren Littlefield, and cast members Spencer, Santoro, Massoud, Wakefield, Dastmalchian, Davenport and Owuor.

