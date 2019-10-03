His Dark Materials Full Trailer Offers Magic, Zeppelins and Polar Bear Fights

Six months after Game of Thrones‘ battle for the Iron Throne ended, HBO would like to invite you to enter a new world full of magical spells and awe-inspiring beasts.
In the full trailer for the network’s new fantasy series His Dark Materials — which you can watch above — we’re introduced to a magical world ruled with an iron fist by the likes of Ruth Wilson’s Mrs. Coulter… and a young orphan named Lyra (played by Logan‘s Dafne Keen), who’s entrusted with a truth-telling device called an alethiometer. “If she can read the alethiometer, she will be more valuable to us than any soldier we have,” a grizzled old fighter marvels.
Lyra joins forces with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scoresby, who recruits a mammoth polar bear to fight alongside them in the “great war” to come and rescue a band of imprisoned orphans like Lyra. What follows is a dizzying display of supernatural warfare, including looming zeppelins, magical animals — and one badass polar bear fight.
Based on Philip Pullman’s bestselling novels, His Dark Materials premieres Monday, Nov. 4 at 9/8c on HBO. Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek, and then hit the comments below and tell us: How does it look so far, book readers?