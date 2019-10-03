Big Mouth Spinoff Human Resources Ordered at Netflix — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Dear White People Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix

The world of Big Mouth is opening wider. As announced Thursday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con, Netflix has ordered a new animated series titled Human Resources, “a workplace comedy set in the world of the monsters from … Big Mouth.”

For the uninitiated, Big Mouth — which returns for its third season on Friday — follows a group of hormonal youngsters as they navigate the most confusing time in anyone’s life: puberty. For better or worse, their feelings manifest as interloping monsters, resulting in ludicrous characters like the Hormone Monster, the Depression Kitty and even the Shame Wizard.

Big Mouth’s voice cast includes big names in comedy like Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jenny Slate, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele and Andrew Rannells, to name just a few.

Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and Kelly Galuska are all on board as creators and executive producers of Human Resources. Voice casting for the spinoff will be announced at a later date.

Are you all in on a Big Mouth spinoff? Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what Human Resources has in store, then drop a comment with your early thoughts on the new series below.