The Rookie Adds Once Upon a Time's Mekia Cox as Nolan's New TO

Once Upon a Time princess Mekia Cox is returning to ABC, as a series regular on The Rookie.

Cox — whose TV credits also include Chicago Med, Secrets and Lies Season 2, Undercovers and 90210 — will play Nyla Harper, an LAPD detective who after four years of undercover work nearly lost herself, our sister site Deadline reports. Now, Nyla is hoping to find normalcy again as she takes on the role of John Nolan’s new training officer.

The announcement of Cox’s casting comes one week into the light procedural’s sophomore run — which is airing Sundays at 10/9c and somewhat remarkably held steady in the ratings with its premiere — and on the heels of a third-party investigation that found no merit to assorted allegations made by exited cast member Afton Williamson, who in Season 1 played the title character’s TO, Talia Bishop.

Bishop’s abrupt absence was explained away in the season opener, when John and DHS agent Jessica made reference to her joining the ATF, now that her career at the LAPD had been stymied by the discovery of an omission from her application.

Cox will debut in the fourth episode of Season 2, set to air Oct. 20.