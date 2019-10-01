Ratings: Prodigal Son and Bluff City Law Hold in Week 2; 9-1-1 Hits Audience High

Prodigal Son this Monday drew 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, matching its Premiere Week numbers. Opening Fox’s lineup, 9-1-1 (7.2 mil/1.6) was steady in the demo — tying The Voice for the nightly win — while delivering its most watched episode yet (excluding any post-NFL airings).

NBC’s The Voice (8.8 mil/1.6) was down just a tick week-to-week while delivering Monday’s largest audience. Bluff City Law (4.7 mil/0.8) added a few eyeballs and held steady in the demo in Week 2.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Pending any adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (6.9 mil/0.9) is currently up a tenth, while The Good Doctor (6.5 mil/1.0) is looking steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.9 mil/0.9) was steady, Bob Hearts Abishola (5.4 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths, while All Rise (5.6 mil/0.6) and Bull (5.8 mil/0.6) each dipped a tenth.

Popular on TVLine

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (934K/0.2) was steady with its finale.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.