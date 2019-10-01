Kevin Can F**k Himself, From POV of a Sitcom Wife, Gets AMC Series Order

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” is the good word from AMC, which on Tuesday gave a series order to an hourlong dramedy told from the point of view of a sitcom wife.

The cabler also ordered to series 61st Street, a “television event” to unspool over two eight-episode seasons.

Kevin Can F**k Himself — which, yes, flies in the face of one of TVLine’s “Worst Show Title” rules — probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew, “the sitcom wife,” breaking television convention and asking what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the series will imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and forces the world to let her take the lead.

Series creator Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49, SEAL Team) will serve as an executive producer alongside Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, and showrunner Craig DiGregorio (Shrill).

Popular on TVLine

Meanwhile, 61st Street is described as a propulsive courtroom drama that follows Moses Johnson, a promising, black high school athlete, who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice) will serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Michael B. Jordan (Creed) and Alana Mayo.