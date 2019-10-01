Chicago Fire Video: Casey and Severide Scope Out a Shadowhunters Alum

RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire Boss Talks [Spoiler]'s Death, Previews Lasting Consequences

Chicago Fire Boss Talks [Spoiler]'s Death, Previews Lasting Consequences Chicago Fire Boss Previews This Fall's Mega #OneChicago Crossover

Is Shadowhunters vet Alberto Rosende just what the Chicago Fire team needs?

The actor makes his debut as firefighter Blake Gallo in this Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c), and he quickly makes an impression on Firehouse 51’s leaders — for better or for worse. In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Casey is impressed after a meeting with Blake at Molly’s, but Severide has some concerns regarding the candidate’s risky behavior at a recent rescue.

“That was a hell of a save back there,” Severide comments. “Pretty stupid, too.”

But as far as Gallo sees it, he did what he had to do. “All I kept coming back to was: If I just stood there and this guy falls to his death, I’ll never be able to live with myself,” he explains.

That’s enough to win Casey over, who says to Severide, “Talent and heart in spades. Tell me that’s not exactly the kind of energy we need at 51 right now… What that kid’s got, you can’t teach. He could be a real shot in the arm for the whole house.”

There’s just one problem, Severide notes. Press PLAY to find out what’s standing in the way of Gallo joining the team, then hit the comments with your thoughts.