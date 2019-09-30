Dancing With the Stars Week 3 Recap: Who Should Go Home After Movie Night? And Who Nearly Did?

RELATED STORIES The Rookie Season 2 Premiere: What Did You Think of Talia's Send-off?

Dancing With the Stars went to the movies in its third Season 28 broadcast — and like any good film, Movie Night had its fair share of plot twists.

The episode’s most notable surprise was the official withdrawal of Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke, who were forced to drop out of Season 28 after Ray tore three tendons in his foot. (A doctor warned Ray that if he were to keep dancing, the tendon would eventually rupture, which, no thank you.)

But there was a silver lining to Ray’s departure: In order to even out the numbers, no one got eliminated on Monday’s episode. Before you tell us who should go home next week, let’s revisit the highs and lows of Movie Night:

BEST OF THE NIGHT

Ally Brooke and pro Sasha Farber (Rumba inspired by Selena) — Netflix has already cast Christian Serratos in their Selena Quintanilla-Pérez bio-series… but if she needs a last-minute understudy, Ally would be the perfect fit. The Fifth Harmony singer — who has idolized Selena (and Jennifer Lopez, by extension) for years — brought so much emotion to this rumba, without ever sacrificing the passion and romance that should come with the style. (I imagine you gain a little confidence when you’re wearing Selena’s actual bedazzled hair clip, too.) Judges’ Score: 24/30

ODDEST MUSICAL CHOICE

Hannah Brown and pro Alan Bersten (Rumba inspired by Bridesmaids) — If you’re performing a Bridesmaids-inspired dance, I guess the only logical song choice is Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On.” But as Hannah said in rehearsals, the rumba is the dance of love and lust.. and all of that potential sizzle got squandered by a cheesy soundtrack, resulting in a dance that was lovely, but ultimately forgettable. Judges’ Score: 21/30

MOST ENTERTAINING

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and pro Val Chmerkovskiy (Tango) — Y’all, I was totally enchanted by this tango. That opening sequence with the troupe’s male dancers! That kick line! Sailor’s dress! (No, seriously, where can I buy it?) I probably would have loved every second of this number, regardless of dance ability — but it sure didn’t hurt that Sailor and Val also turned in season-best work. Judges’ Score: 23/30

MOST DISAPPOINTING

Karamo Brown and pro Jenna Johnson (Jive) — Karamo has all the elements of a potential Mirrorball winner, but they have yet to align in the proper way during these live shows. On paper, Monday’s jive should have been a slam dunk: It’s fun! It’s fast-paced! It’s set to one of Elton John’s best songs! In execution, though, Karamo literally could not find his footing, instead peppering the routine with missteps and wonky timing. Judges’ Score: 16/30

WORST OF THE NIGHT

Sean Spicer and pro Lindsay Arnold (Cha-Cha) — The Dancing pros are usually pretty subtle when they’re giving notes to a celebrity during the performance — but Sean was so ahead of the music in the first third of this cha-cha that you could see Lindsay reminding him, “Slow down! Slow down!” (Amazingly, her smile never faltered during all of that.) But Sean didn’t just struggle with pacing: His movements were also rigid and choppy, and that footwork was… messy. Judges’ Score: 15/30 (I expected worse, to be honest! Bruno literally called this dance a “disaster blockbuster,” so fives across the board actually seem… fantastic?)

As for the results, a Bottom Two was still revealed, even though no one got eliminated this time around. This week’s unlucky couples were Kel and Witney and Lamar and Peta, though it’s always hard to tell if those results are legit in a week when no one goes home. (That said, the hypothetical judges’ save this week seems like it would have been a no-brainer.)

OK, your turn! Who do you think should go home next week, based on those Movie Night performances? Drop a comment below!