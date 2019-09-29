RELATED STORIES Woody Harrelson Hosts SNL Premiere: Watch Video of the Best & Worst Sketches

Robert De Niro, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, had some choice words for Fox News during a Sunday-morning sit-down with CNN’s Brian Stelter.

During an appearance on Reliable Sources, the Irishman star said that he supported the Democrats’ decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, who he repeatedly referred to as “crazy” and “worse than I ever could have imagined.”

Later, De Niro was asked if he ever looks at the president and thinks he’s performing for an audience. “In some ways, I think he is… as I think some of these other pundits on Fox [News] are, too,” he answered. “I can’t believe that they would actually buy into this craziness. This guy should not be president, period.”

At this point (the 3:00 mark), Stelter cut in to say that such comments are what cause “the folks at Fox [News] to come after you,” citing De Niro’s “f–k Trump” chant at the 2018 Tony Awards.

“F–k ’em. F–k ’em,” De Niro said, eliciting reactions from the off-camera crew. Stelter jumped in to remind De Niro that “This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation [to swear], but it is still a Sunday morning.” De Niro apologized, then continued to vent about Trump.

“We are at a moment in our lives, in this country, where this guy is like a gangster,” the Goodfellas and Godfather star said. “He’s come along, and he’s said things [and] done things that we say over and over again, ‘This is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation.’ And this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped.”

During the interview, De Niro also suggested that Trump, if voted out, would not leave office in 2020 without first alleging that the election was rigged — a theory that was first spouted by HBO comedian Bill Maher.

