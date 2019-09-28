Doom Patrol's Rita Warns Cliff About Jane's Bridezilla Alter in Deleted Scene

RELATED STORIES Titans Sneak Peek: Rose Wilson Is a Real Ravager in Action-Packed Debut

Doom Patrol‘s Rita and Cliff give one another some unsolicited advice in this deleted scene from Season 1 of the DC Universe series.

In the eighth episode of the live-action drama’s freshman run, titled “Danny Patrol,” Jane’s blonde, rom-com-obsessed alter, Karen, has emerged and flitted off to track down her One True Love, Doug. In the deleted scene above — which is one of the extras featured on the Blu-ray and DVD releases of Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season — Rita (played by April Bowlby) catches Cliff (voiced by Brendan Fraser) ransacking Jane’s room, looking for any clue to where this “Doug” lives.

Press play above to see Rita urge Cliff not to try to play hero in this scenario — after which Cliff offers Rita some unwanted advice of his own!

Available Tuesday, Oct. 1 on Blu-ray and DVD, Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season features all 15 Season 1 episodes, plus a gag reel and several deleted scenes.

Doom Patrol was renewed “with vigor” for a second season during this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con — which showrunner Jeremy Carver and cast member Diane Guerrero celebrate in the video Q&A below.

