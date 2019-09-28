Ratings: Blue Bloods Returns Down, Five-0 and Housewife Top Friday

RELATED STORIES Five-0 Season Premiere Recap: The Lu Girl -- Plus, Who's Sitting on a Bomb?

Five-0 Season Premiere Recap: The Lu Girl -- Plus, Who's Sitting on a Bomb? Hawaii Five-0 Exit Confirmed: 'Playing Jerry Was a Blast,' Says Jorge Garcia

CBS’ Blue Bloods — now with a softer lead-in — marked its 200th episode on Friday night with 7.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, down 8 percent and two tenths from its Season 9 average and finale to mark its second-smallest audience ever and match its demo low. That said, the cop drama easily delivered, as it does, Friday’s largest audience.

Now opening the Eye’s night, Hawaii Five-0 (6.8 mil/0.7) was steady versus its most recent regularly scheduled episode (remember, the Season 9 finale was thrown to the time slot wolves) and it matched MacGyver‘s most recent average as the leadoff hitter. Magnum P.I. christened its new Friday home with 6.4 mil/0.6, down a tenth in the demo from its freshman finale (5.5 mil/0.7, on a Monday) yet up in eyeballs.

Popular on TVLine

Elsewhere….

ABC | Moving to a new night, American Housewife (3.4 mil/0.7) actually matched its May finale and improved on Fresh Off the Boat‘s performance in the Friday leadoff spot. Fresh Off the Boat Starring Constance Wu meanwhile returned to 2.4 mil and a 0.5, down about 20 percent from its Season 5 average but matching what Speechless did last season in the time slot.

THE CW | Pending what I have to imagine will be adjustments due to some sort of preemptions (?), Masters of Illusion (980K/0.2), The Big Stage (890K/0.2) and Whatever Peaking Is (820K/0.2) are currently all up sharply.

NEXT FRIDAY: NBC’s The Blacklist returns, and WWE SmackDown Live makes its Fox debut.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.