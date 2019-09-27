SVU: Margaret Cho to Guest-Star — Will She Rub Benson & Co. the Wrong Way?

RELATED STORIES SVU Premiere Recap: Who Left? Who's Promoted? And Who's the New A.D.A.?

Margaret Cho is going from Poodle to perp.

The comedian and Masked Singer Season 1 contestant will guest-star on a future episode of Law & Order: SVU, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Cho will play a massage-parlor manager who’s swept up in a sex-trafficking sting operation. The episode is titled “Counselor, It’s Chinatown,” and it is slated to air in November.

In addition to her stint as a crooning canine on Fox’s wacky singing competition, Cho’s TV credits include Drop Dead Diva, Til Death, Dr. Ken and Ghost Whisperer. Her work as North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on 30 Rock earned her an Emmy nomination in 2012. She fronted ABC’s mid-1990s comedy All-American Girl, which lasted one season. She’s also a frequent addition to shows like Fashion Police, The Talk and The View.

Law & Order: SVU‘s history-making Season 21 continues Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC. Cho joins a roster of guest stars that includes Ian McShane (American Gods) as a sleazy studio executive and Ariel Winter (Modern Family) as a victim who can’t remember exactly what happened to her, prompting Olivia to use a new interrogation technique to help her recall the crime.

Got thoughts about Cho’s casting? Hit the comments to let us know!