Jim Parsons to Star in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood at Netflix, 7 Others Join Cast

Ryan Murphy has amassed a roster of names befitting the title of his latest Netflix project, Hollywood.

In addition to those cast members previously announced — Darren Criss (American Crime Story) as Raymond, David Corenswet (The Politician) as Jack, Jeremy Pope as Archie and Patti LuPone (Pose) as Avis — the following have also been confirmed as series regulars: Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) as talent agent Henry Willson, Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story) as Ernie, Joe Mantello (The Normal Heart) as Dick, Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) as Ellen Kincaid, Samara Weaving (SMILF) as Claire, Maude Apatow (Euphoria) as Henrietta, Jake Picking (Chasing Life) as Rock Hudson and Laura Harrier (One Life to Live) as Camille.

Described by Murphy as “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown,” the period drama will cover “several narratives from 1940s Hollywood.”

And Hollywood is just one of several Murphy projects currently in the works at Netflix. His Ben Platt-led dark comedy The Politician dropped today; he recently revealed that he cast Ewan McGregor to play iconic fashion designer Halston in a yet-untitled series; and Ratched, a One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel starring Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched, has already received a two-season order. He’s also bringing us filmed versions of recent Broadway hits The Boys in the Band and The Prom — the latter of which boasts a cast that includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande.

