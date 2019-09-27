Hawaii Five-0 Exit Confirmed: 'Playing Jerry Was a Blast,' Says Jorge Garcia

RELATED STORIES Five-0 Season Premiere Recap: The Lu Girl -- Plus, Who's Sitting on a Bomb?

The following contains spoilers from Friday night’s Season 10 premiere of CBS’ Hawaii Five-0.

Hawaii Five-0‘s Kamekona might want to offer up a 10 percent discount on all menu items (beer and wine excluded!), seeing as the “Welcome back” party for Jerry doubled as a going-away party for longtime cast member Jorge Garcia, who is dropping to recurring status on the CBS drama.

An alum of such series as Lost (which also filmed in Hawaii) and Alcatraz, Garcia made his Five-0 debut in early Season 4, when conspiracy theorist Jerry Ortega was introduced as an old high school classmate of Chin Ho Kelly’s. When Five-0 was renewed for its sixth season, Garcia was in turn promoted to series regular status. Toward the end of Season 7, after helping the team escape a deadly jam, the ever-resourceful Jerry got his badge from Steve and became an official member of the task force.

But as revealed in the season premiere’s penultimate scene, though Jerry has recuperated from being shot by Azra Hassan, he has chosen to step away from the task force and live his life a bit differently — starting with the writing of a book that connects the United States Federal Reserve to the sinking of the Titanic.

“I’m grateful for my time on Hawaii Five-0,” Garcia shared in an exclusive statement to TVLine. “I loved getting to return to the islands, and creating a character that connected with so many people. Playing Jerry was a blast, and I look forward to popping in again to play with my TV ohana.”

Showrunner Peter M. Lenkov in turn said, “Jorge was a breath of fresh air from the very moment he joined the cast, and fans immediately took to Jerry’s quirkiness as well as his kindness. There will always be a place for Jorge and Jerry on Hawaii Five-0, and while we obviously wish Jorge the very best, we will sincerely miss him very much.”

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 airs Fridays at 8/7c.