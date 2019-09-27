God Friended Me Sneak Peek: Miles Gets to Know the Almighty's New Pal

God Friended Me returns for Season 2 this Sunday (CBS, 8:30/7:30c) with a reluctant new pal, who wants nothing to do with the Almighty in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek.

As viewers will recall, Miles was approached at the end of last season by a mystery woman named Joy (Awkward‘s Jessica Lu), who got a friend suggestion from God pointing her toward the Millennial Prophet. In the above scene, Joy reveals that she’s a former lawyer who burned out and moved to New York to start over, and after some meta banter with Miles, she declares that she’s “not going to be some character” on his podcast.

“Joy is sort of going through the same experience Miles went through at first, which is not wanting this responsibility, not wanting anything to do with this,” executive producer Steven Lilien shares. “She wants to give it back the best she can. [But] the God account is not letting that happen.”

“And in turn, Miles wants it back,” EP Bryan Wynbrandt adds. “So he thinks if [he] can maybe help her help our first friend suggestion of the season, maybe everything will return to normal and the God account will come back to him.”

