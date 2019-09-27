Ellen DeGeneres Teams With HBO Max for First Dates Hotel U.S. Adaptation, Kiddie Cartoon Little Ellen and More

The Ellen DeGeneres Show gifted this Friday’s audience members with a two-year HBO Max subscription — due to the fact that DeGeneres has teamed with the upcoming streaming service for three projects that have been ordered straight to series.

“I’m very excited to bring my new shows to HBO Max,” DeGeneres said in a statement. “I don’t know who Max is, but I can’t wait to work with him.”

The series DeGeneres has on tap for HBO Max, which launches in spring 2020, are:

First Dates Hotel, based on the hit UK format and set at an affluent boutique hotel where single people from multiple generations gather “for an intensive and tailor-made romantic experience.” After fun, amusing and potentially disastrous dates at the hotel restaurant, poolside and under the stars, if the potential lovers like each other, they can choose to stay on for a second date in the hopes of finding out if they’re ultimately a match.

Little Ellen, a 2D-animated, quarter-hour children’s show that explores the world through the eyes of a hilarious and unpredictable seven-year-old Ellen DeGeneres. “On her adventures in her musical hometown of New Orleans, Little Ellen takes big risks and makes big mistakes,” reads the synopsis, “but she’s always able to laugh at herself and bounce back when things don’t go as planned.”

Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, in which eight forward-thinking designers are given the chance to push their creativity to the limit, all as DeGeneres weighs in on each challenge and provides humorous, colorful commentary.

Additionally, DeGeneres is developing Finding Einstein, an inspiring docuseries, blessed by the Einstein estate, that will seek out, celebrate and support a fresh generation of Einsteins. “Some may be a stone’s throw away …others may be in a tiny village halfway around the world…all of them are motivated to live up to Einstein’s ideal of changing the world for the better,” says the synopsis.

“Ellen is a singular talent, and a powerhouse, creative triple-threat that we are lucky to have now bringing her talents to bear on behalf of HBO Max,” HBO Max CCO Kevin Reilly said in a statement. “Ellen’s flair for home design and matchmaking will most certainly inspire and delight — but HBO Max is full service, so as not to leave the kids out she’s bringing them back to the hilarious misadventures of her childhood in an imaginative animated series.”