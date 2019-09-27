Charmed Season 2 Trailer Thrusts the Sisters Into a Supernatural War

The Vera-Vaughn sisters are about to learn that being at the top of the magical food chain comes with a price. And a pretty big target on their backs, apparently.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Charmed‘s upcoming second season, premiering Friday, Oct. 11 at 8/7c on The CW. And while the sneak peek begins with the spellbinding trio celebrating a job well done, it quickly rains on their parade with a nasty reality check: “Haven’t you heard there’s a war going on?” asks a particularly unfriendly-looking gentleman, who adds, “They’re coming for you.”

Speaking with TVLine over the summer, new showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro explained that the show’s second season will “expand on an understanding of the magical universe,” taking the sisters “all over the world” in the process. Season 2 will have a “new look, visually and tonally,” with words like “creepier, moodier and sexier” being used to describe some of the adjustments.

Charmed‘s second season will also introduce new series regular Jordan Donica (Hamilton) as Jordan, a “mysterious law student/amateur boxer that the Vera-Vaughn sisters meet in the new world in which they now find themselves.”

