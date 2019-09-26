RuPaul's Drag Race UK Gets Stateside Premiere Date on Logo

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019: RuPaul's Drag Race, SNL, Queer Eye, Rent Among Early Winners

You might want to start brushing up on your British slang, because RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is officially crossing the pond. New episodes of the international offshoot will air in the U.S. on Fridays (Logo, 8/7c) beginning Oct. 11, TVLine has learned.

Drag Race UK is a lot like the show you’ve known and loved for the past 11 seasons, only with a British flare. Michelle Visage still has a place at the judges’ panel, but Instead of Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews offering their two cents, Drag Race UK welcomes Alan Carr and Graham Norton to the table. Celebrity guest judges include Cheryl, Andrew Garfield, Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Michaela Coel, Dame Twiggy and Jade Thirlwall.

Additionally this season’s celebrity coaches include MNEK, Curtis Pritchard and AJ Pritchard, while Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly will join the fun as Snatch Game players.

The 10 queens competing for the first-ever title of “UK’s Next Drag Superstar” include: Baga Chipz (London), Blu Hydrangea (Belfast), Cheryl Hole (Essex), Crystal (London), Divina De Campo (West Yorkshire), Gothy Kendoll (Leicester), Scardey Kat (Wiltshire), Sum Ting Wong (Birmingham), The Vivienne (Liverpool), and Vinegar Strokes (London). Get a closer look at those queens in the trailer below:

Drag Race recently took home its second consecutive Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, while RuPaul snagged his fourth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Will you tune into RuPaul’s Drag Race UK? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.