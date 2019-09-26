John Malkovich to Join Steve Carell in Netflix Comedy Space Force

RELATED STORIES Steve Carell Reunites With Office EP for Space Force Sitcom at Netflix

This casting news certainly seems to come straight from another planet: John Malkovich has joined Steve Carell in the ensemble of the upcoming Netflix comedy Space Force.

The workplace comedy centers on the men and women responsible for creating the Space Force as the sixth branch of the military, with Carell starring as General Mark R. Naird, who’s been ordered to get American “boots on the moon” by the year 2024. Malkovich will play Dr. Adrian Mallory, the brilliant head science advisor who is “hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield.”

Also joining the Space Force cast as series regulars: Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), as media consultant F. Tony Scarapiducci; Diana Silvers (Into the Dark), as Mark’s troublemaking daughter Erin; and Tawny Newsome (Brockmire), as helicopter pilot Angela. Plus, Silicon Valley‘s Jimmy O. Yang will recur as Dr. Mallory’s right-hand man Dr. Chan Kaifang, along with UnREAL‘s Alex Sparrow as Russian observer Yuri “Bobby” Telatovich.

Malkovich is best known for film roles like Dangerous Liaisons and In the Line of Fire — not to mention Being John Malkovich — but he has graced the small screen as of late, playing famed sleuth Hercule Poirot in Amazon’s The ABC Murders along with roles on Billions and HBO’s upcoming Young Pope continuation The New Pope, opposite Jude Law.