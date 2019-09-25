Rhythm + Flow Trailer: Netflix's Edgy Hip-Hop Competition Brings the Fire ('This Ain't The Voice, Motherf—ka!')

RELATED STORIES Rhythm + Flow: Netflix's Cardi B-Led Hip-Hop Competition Series Sets Premiere Date, Weekly (!!) Rollout Plan

If you’re looking for a nice, soothing, Norah Jones-ish singing competition to lull you to sleep… well, Rhythm + Flow ain’t it, OK?

Netflix’s new hip-hop competition series — debuting Wednesday, Oct. 9 on the streamer, with new episodes released on the following two Wednesdays as well — comes out of the gates strong, based on the new trailer above, with big names (Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip “T.I.” Harris serve as judges, with guest appearances from Quavo, Big Boi and Nipsey Hussle) and even bigger talent. We see the judges comb cities like L.A., New York, Atlanta and Chicago looking for diamonds in the rough, with the best contestants facing off in fierce head-to-head rap battles to win a spot in the final rounds.

Their desire is real (“I need this,” one contender admits through tears), and the judges offer them some tough love along the way to help shape their sound. The show has a distinct edge to it, too: After one particularly combative rap battle, guest judge Snoop Dogg announces, “This ain’t The Voice, motherf–cka!”

Press PLAY on the video above for a first look at Rhythm + Flow, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?