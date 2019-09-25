TVLine Items: Nick Cannon to Daytime, Drag Race Alum Friends God and More

Nick Cannon is getting into the chatfest game: The Masked Singer host will headline and produce his own nationally syndicated daytime talk show, debuting in 2020.

“After leaving America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show,” Cannon said in a statement. “I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds. When I had the opportunity to guest-host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”

The talker will be produced by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and Cannon’s Ncredible Entertainment.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 runner-up Peppermint will appear on God Friended Me Season 2 in a two-episode arc as a transgender pastor, EW.com reports.

Popular on TVLine

* Emmy winner Ray Romano will play dad to Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) in Made for Love, HBO Max’s adaptation of the tragicomic novel by Alissa Nutting. The series follows Hazel, a thirtysomething woman who, on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage, discovers that her husband had implanted in her brain a revolutionary monitoring device, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive.

* Freeform has given a pilot order to the thriller Last Summer, which “takes place over three summers — ‘93, ‘94, ‘95 — in a small Texas town when a beautiful popular teen, Kate, is abducted and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette, goes from being a sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America,” per the official synopsis. Bert V. Royal (Recovery Road, Easy A) penned the project, which counts Jessica Biel among its executive producers.

* The CW’s upcoming Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene has tapped Daphne Rubin-Vega (the original Mimi in Broadway’s Rent) to recur as the doting mother of Katy’s roommate Jorge/Ginger, our sister site Deadline reports.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?