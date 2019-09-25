Little Mermaid Live! Adds John Stamos, Good Wife's Graham Phillips to Cast

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: John Stamos Joins You, Grand Tour Celeb Guests and More

John Stamos has joined the cast of ABC’s upcoming production of The Little Mermaid Live! — but don’t worry, he won’t be getting his hair wet. Stamos will step into the crab-crazed role of Chef Louis, a character he previously played in The Little Mermaid‘s 2016 Hollywood Bowl production.

Additionally, Graham Phillips — best known to TVLine readers as Alicia’s son Zach on The Good Wife — will step into the royal boots of Prince Eric. Though he’s primarily a screen actor, Phillips got his start in theater, appearing in the 2008 Broadway musical 13 opposite Ariana Grande and Dynasty‘s Elizabeth Gillies.

Stamos and Phillips join previously announced cast members Auli’i Cravalho (Rise) as Ariel, Queen Latifah (Star) as Ursula and recording artist Shaggy as Sebastian.

According to ABC, this televised production will “honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The live musical event will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer, Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman’s iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular as well. Joining this all-star creative team are choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on Pink’s The Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

The Little Mermaid Live! airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8/7c on ABC. Your thoughts on the live event’s latest additions? Drop ’em in a comment below.