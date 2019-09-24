The Originals' Riley Voelkel (aka Freya) Is Coming to Legacies in Season 2

Hope Mikaelson is receiving a visit from her favorite aunt. (Don’t tell Rebekah we said that!) Riley Voelkel, who played Freya on The Originals, will guest-star in Episode 6 of Legacies‘ upcoming second season, TV Guide reports.

No additional details are available about Freya’s visit, but considering everything that’s going down at the Salvatore School — from Hope battling her way out of Malivore to the Saltzman twins bracing for their impending merge — we’re sure she’ll find something to do.

Voelkel is the latest in a growing group of actors from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals to appear in the franchise’s third installment. Zach Roerig recurred throughout Legacies‘ first season as Sheriff Matt Donovan, while Steven R. McQueen also made a one-episode cameo as Jeremy Gilbert.

Executive producer Julie Plec has told TVLine on numerous occasions that Legacies has a “the door is always open” policy when it comes to beloved characters popping up for an encore. In fact, Voelkel was supposed to appear on Legacies even earlier than this, but she ended up having a scheduling conflict with Roswell, New Mexico.

Legacies returns for its second season on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c. Which other Vampire Diaries and/or Originals characters would you like to see back in Mystic Falls? Drop a comment with your picks below.