Arrow Spinoff Is in the Works: Who Will Star? And Who's the New Green Arrow?

Arrow proper may be ending in early 2020, but some of its characters are poised to carry on — via an offshoot.

TVLine has learned that The CW and Warner Bros. TV are developing a potential spinoff of the Arrowverse’s flagship series, to be introduced as a backdoor pilot during Arrow Season 8.

Arrow vets Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, along with Season 7 addition Katherine McNamara, are set to star in the new project as Canaries Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake, and Mia Smoak. For this spinoff, Mia, apparently, will formally pick up the mantle of Green Arrow (which of course originated with her father, Oliver Queen).

TVLine has not been able to confirm that the spinoff would be set circa 2040, as much as McNamara’s casting strongly indicates it will be.

Arrowverse auteurs Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship and Oscar Balderrama will serve as executive producers on the project, with Schwartz, Guggenheim, Blankenship and Balderrama co-writing the backdoor pilot.

The Arrowverse launches its new season on Sunday, Oct. 6, with the arrival of Batwoman and the season premiere of Supergirl. The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 8, with Arrow following a week later (now airing Tuesdays at 9 pm). Legends of Tomorrow returns at midseason.

