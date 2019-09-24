Arrow's Final Season Trailer Teases Thea, Moira and Other Blasts From the Past: 'History Is Repeating Itself'

RELATED STORIES Arrow Spinoff Is in the Works: Who Will Star?

The CW’s Arrow let fwip! with its final season trailer on Tuesday, and the 90-second video is a veritable “Oliver Queen, This Is Your Life!”

When last we tuned in, Oliver and Felicity’s bliss as new parents was abruptly interrupted by the arrival of the Monitor, who came to collect on the deal Oliver made during “Elseworlds” — to do “whatever the multiverse requires to survive the crisis that is looming.” The Monitor went on to say that he has seen Oliver’s “inexorable and unavoidable” future, where the archer dies during said crisis. And while Oliver’s passing cannot be prevented, he “can prevent the death of countless more,” his family included.

In braving that mission, as seen in the trailer above, Oliver realizes “history is repeating itself” as he comes face to face with loved ones lost (Tommy! Mom!) and long gone (“Less talking, more fighting!” growls Thea). The video also gives a first look at Future John Diggle Jr., played by former Chicago Fireman Charlie Barnett.

On the casting front for Season 8, Katherine McNamara (who plays Mia), Ben Lewis (William) and Joseph David-Jones (Connor) have been upped to series regulars, while neither Emily Bett Rickards nor Colton Haynes will be returning as a series regular. Those back for final-season encores, meanwhile, include (but by no means are limited to!) Willa Holland (on a recurring basis), Colin Donnell, Susanna Thompson, John Barrowman and Josh Segarra.

Arrow Season 8 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9/8c, leading out of The Flash.

