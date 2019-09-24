TVLine Items: Blythe Danner Joins Gods, Ray Donovan Trailer and More

A new goddess is coming to American Gods: Blythe Danner (Will & Grace) will recur during Season 3 of the Starz drama as Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest.

Demeter and Mr. Wednesday have an unresolved romantic history — seriously, this guy gets around! — and he’ll try to recruit her help in the coming war. But her involvement will come at a price: getting her out of the mental institution where she’s been involuntarily committed.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ray Donovan is going all-in on its Sopranos-esque therapy arc in Season 7, as confirmed by the just-released trailer. The promo features several glimpses of Liev Schreiber’s titular antihero digging deeper into his daddy issues with Alan Alda’s returning shrink. Bridget, meanwhile, appears to be following in dear ol’ dad’s footsteps. The Showtime drama returns with Season 7 on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 8/7c.

* CBS All Access’ fairy tale-inspired thriller Tell Me a Story will return for Season 2 on Thursday, Dec. 5.

* Shonda Rhimes is developing the marriage anthology series Notes on Love for Netflix, our sister site Deadline reports. Individual episodes will be written by iconic creator Norman Lear, actor Steve Martin, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han, Shrill creator Lindy West and songwriter Diane Warren.

* Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globes, airing Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC.

* Derek Theler (Baby Daddy) and Beth Riesgraf (Leverage) have joined the cast of Paramount Network’s forthcoming series 68 Whiskey, a comedic drama following a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.”

* Showtime has picked up the documentary series Vice for 13 episodes, to premiere in spring 2020, following the newsmagazine’s cancellation at HBO.

