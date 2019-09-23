TVLine Items: Seinfeld Leaving TBS, Oprah's Book Club on Apple and More

Say goodbye to those Seinfeld reruns on TBS: Viacom has acquired the exclusive cable syndication rights to the hit NBC comedy, our sister site Deadline reports.

Starting in October 2021, repeats will leave TBS and will air across Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land and Pop TV (following the completion of the CBS-Viacom merger).

The news comes a week after it was announced that Netflix will become Seinfeld‘s exclusive streaming home in 2021, as the result of a new five-year deal that will pull all 180 episodes from its current streamer, Hulu.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Apple TV+’s Oprah’s Book Club will premiere with the new streaming service on Friday, Nov. 1, where the first selection will be The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates. A new episode will be available every two months.

* Tyler Perry’s new BET shows The Oval, about the everyday lives of the staff who run the White House, and Sistas, which follows a group of single black females as they navigate their “complicated love life,” careers and friendship, will now premiere Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 9/8c and 10/9c, respectively, per Deadline. The series were originally slated to debut Oct. 9.

* The CW has released a new trailer for Supergirl Season 5, premiering Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9 pm:

