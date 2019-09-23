Ratings: Emmys Hit a New Low, as Broadcast Wins Just 14% of Awards

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019: Best and Worst Moments

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards delivered an all-time low in the ratings, marking a sixth straight year of decline for TV’s biggest night.

Per very preliminary numbers. Fox’s Sunday-night telecast scored a 5.7/10 result in metered market ratings, down 23 percent from last year (when NBC hosted the ceremony on a Monday). Compared to the Emmys’ most recent Sunday outing (2017 on CBS, and facing Sunday Night Football), the metered market numbers are down a full 30 percent.

Game of Thrones was this year’s big winner, taking home a record-tying 12 trophies, followed by HBO’s Chernobyl (with 10 wins), Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (eight) and Amazon’s Fleabag (six, four of which came in major categories including Best Comedy and lead comedy actress).

In fact, cable and streaming programs accounted for 86 percent of this year’s Emmys, leaving broadcast-TV to claim the remaining 14 percent, or 18 out of 132. (In 2018, the Big 5 grabbed 18 percent of the golden pie.) NBC led this year’s pack with seven total wins (five of which went to Saturday Night Live), followed by Fox and CBS (four each), The CW’s two and ABC’s one (Live in Front of a Studio Audience won Variety Special).

More Sunday ratings, including for Sunday Night Football, will be posted later Monday morning.