Emmys Truth Bomb: A Broadcast Show Hasn't Won Best Drama in 13 Years

In a world of more than 500 scripted programs, it should come as no surprise that traditional broadcast-TV fare has had a tough time, as of late, getting noticed by the Primetime Emmy Awards. But just how bad has it been?

Case in point, ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC and PBS this year accounted for 23 percent of all nominations, then went on to grab just 14 percent of the awards (or 18 out of 132 Emmys). In recent years, Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Handmaid’s Tale and Barry have dominated Emmy Night — all hailing from premium cable or streaming, making it feel as if it has been forever since a Big 4 program got its due in any major category.

Coming out of this year’s telecast — and with ABC (up next in 2020), CBS, Fox and NBC in the midst of a deal to take turns hosting the Emmys through 2026 — TVLine took a look at broadcast’s most recent winners (if, that is, years such as 2006 and 2009 count as “recent”).

BEST DRAMA

Most recent broadcast winner: 24, 2006

Last time there were multiple broadcast noms: 2011 (Friday Night Lights and The Good Wife)

Oh, one more thing: From 2012 to 2016, zero broadcast shows were nominated for Best Drama

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Most recent broadcast winner: Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), 2015

Last time there were multiple broadcast noms: 2019 (Davis and Mandy Moore)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Most recent broadcast winner: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), 2017

Last time there were multiple broadcast noms: 2017-2019 (Brown and costar Milo Ventimiglia)

Oh, one more thing: Prior to This is Us‘ arrival, you’d have to flip back to 2013 (Downton‘s Hugh Bonneville) to find a broadcast winner in this race

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Most recent broadcast winner: Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey), 2016

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Most recent broadcast winner: Michael Emerson (Lost), 2009

WRITING FOR A DRAMA

Most recent broadcast winner: Friday Night Lights, 2011

Last time there were multiple broadcast noms: 2016 (Downton Abbey and The Good Wife)

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA

Most recent broadcast winner: ER, 2009

Last time there were multiple broadcast noms: 2009 (ER and Boston Legal)

———————————————————————————

BEST COMEDY

Most recent broadcast winner: Modern Family, 2014

Last time there were multiple broadcast noms: 2017 (Modern Family and black-ish)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Most recent broadcast winner: Melissa McCarthy (Mike & Molly), 2011

Last time there were multiple broadcast noms: 2018 (Allison Janney and Tracee Ellis Ross)

Oh, one more thing: In 2012, broadcast claimed 4 of the 7 nominations (Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, McCarthy and Zooey Deschanel)

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Most recent broadcast winner: Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), 2014

Last time there were multiple broadcast noms: 2019 (Anthony Anderson and Ted Danson)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Most recent broadcast winner: Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), 2017

Most recent broadcast winner, non-SNL: Allison Janney (Mom), 2015

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Most recent broadcast winner: Alec Baldwin (SNL), 2017

Most recent broadcast winner, non-SNL: Ty Burrell (Modern Family), 2014

WRITING FOR A COMEDY

Most recent broadcast winner: 30 Rock, 2013

Last time there were multiple broadcast noms: 2013 (30 Rock and The Office)

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY

Most recent broadcast winner: Modern Family, 2014

Last time there were multiple broadcast noms: 2014 (Modern Family and Glee)

Oh, one more thing: From 2016-2017, HBO’s Veep and Silicon Valley combined to claim 10 out of 13 nominations (though neither show ever won!)

Which of the above “fun” facts most surprised you?