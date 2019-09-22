The Politician Unveils Bette Midler and Judith Light in New Emmy Night Promo

RELATED STORIES The Politician Trailer: Elections Get Ugly in Ryan Murphy's Netflix Debut

The Politician Trailer: Elections Get Ugly in Ryan Murphy's Netflix Debut The Politician First Look: Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange Engage in Student Body Politicking

You want winners on Emmy night? Looks like Netflix’s new series The Politician has pretty much cornered the market.

A new promo for the upcoming Ryan Murphy comedy (which debuts on the streamer this Friday, Sept. 27) emphasizes all the awards-show hardware that its star-studded cast has brought home over the years. That includes our first glimpses at Judith Light and Bette Midler, who play Dede Standish and Hadassah Gold on the series. We don’t know much about those characters yet… but we do know they have fantastic names, at least.

“The say it’s a honor just to be nominated… but let’s face it: Everyone loves winners,” the promo’s narration says, while we see flashes of the credentials earned by cast members Gwyneth Paltrow (Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe), Ben Platt (Emmy, Grammy, Tony), Jessica Lange, (Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe, Tony), Dylan McDermott (Golden Globe), Light (Emmy and Tony) and Midler (Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, Tony). Yep, that’s a pretty formidable list of winners right there — and they might be adding to it at next year’s Emmys.

Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at The Politician‘s award-worthy cast, and then hit the comments below and tell us: Does Murphy’s new comedy have your vote already?