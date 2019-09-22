RELATED STORIES The Goldbergs Enlists Vacation Stars for Tribute Episode

The Goldbergs Enlists Vacation Stars for Tribute Episode Goldbergs, Schooled Renewed at ABC

It’s a brand new world for the Goldbergs kids when the ABC comedy returns for Season 7 on Wednesday, Sept. 25 (at 8/7c).

“Adam now is an upperclassman,” star Sean Giambrone noted when TVLine caught up with him at San Diego Comic-Con. “So he might be trying to push away from his parents a little bit more and might be trying to divert his parents up to his siblings’ college much as he can, too.”

While Barry and Erica are off having new adventures at college, his buddy/her boyfriend Geoff will be taking a different approach to life, post-high school: “My character might take some time off instead of going to college. I think I might start working,” Sam Lerner shared, adding that it would have been “too convenient for [Geoff] to just go to college with Barry and Erica.”

With all of the Goldberg kids growing up and heading into adulthood, one has to wonder how much longer the hit comedy will run. “It has to go to senior year, at least for Adam,” Troy Gentile, who plays Barry, said. “So I see definitely two more seasons… It’s not for sure. You never know what’s going to happen in this crazy industry. But I’m pretty confident we’re at least going to see Adam as a senior.”

And in the unlikely scenario that the show doesn’t make it to senior year, there’s always the ’90s offshoot Schooled (returning at 8:30 pm), which has already given viewers some teases of what the future holds for Adam and the rest of his family.

Press PLAY above to watch the actors lament Wendi McLendon-Covey’s lack of Emmys and to find out which iconic ’90s movie Schooled star Brett Dier want to pay homage to.