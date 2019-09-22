Game of Thrones Star Defends Final, Emmy-Winning Season: 'We Knew What We Were Doing Was Right'

Not an hour after Game of Thrones won the Emmy Award for Best Drama — and before the cast and producers could slip out of the backstage press room — that question came up. About viewers’ polarizing reaction to the HBO fantasy saga’s eighth and final season.

In a nutshell: many fans felt that characters acted against type, and that things simply went too fast during the final six, sometimes super-sized episodes.

Presented with that hot (…if old) topic after winning the top drama prize on Sunday night, a medium-sized mob of Game of Thrones cast and producers playfully hemmed and hawed, until Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, stepped up to the mic.

“I still haven’t seen the show. I haven’t seen the final season,” the Emmy nominee shared. “But I know what it took to shoot it, and it was hard on everyone and they put all of their heart and effort into it.

“We knew what we were doing was right, story-wise, and we knew it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years,” he continued. And because of that highly qualified investment in the story and characters, “The controversy didn’t really affect us,” Harington asserted.

Game of Thrones entered this year’s Emmys with a record number of nominations (32) for any one show, which wound up translating into 12 wins — tying the Emmy record (previously set by Thrones itself).