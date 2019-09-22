Emmys 2019 Red Carpet Photos: Pose, Game of Thrones and More TV Casts

Whether you’ve sworn your allegiance to House Stark, House Evangelista or just plain House, the red carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards was likely crawling with some your small-screen favorites.

Dressed in their Sunday best, the stars arrived at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre hours before the the host-less ceremony was set to air (Fox, 8/7c) to mix and mingle with the media and their fellow nominees.

Among the TV stars spotted on this year’s Emmys carpet: Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, James Van Der Beek, Indya Moore, Betty Gilpin, Vera Farmiga, Laverne Cox, Jameela Jamil, the Schitt’s Creek gang and many more.

Going into Sunday’s broadcast, HBO’s Game of Thrones led the pack with 14 nominations, including individual nods for stars like Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey.

When They See Us, the powerful Netflix miniseries from Ava DuVernay, followed closely with 11, while HBO’s Bill Hader-led Barry rounded out the top three with nine nominations. (Click here for a full list of this year’s Emmy nominees.)

Browse our gallery of TV stars on the Emmy Awards red carpet — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Who killed it this year?