Peter Dinklage Sets Emmys Record With 4th Supporting Drama Actor Win

Peter Dinklage made Emmy Awards history on Sunday, winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for a record-breaking fourth time. He previously took home the same award in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Dinklage bested two of his fellow Game of Thrones actors — Alfie Allen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — for this year’s win, as well as Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Michael Kelly (House of Cards) and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us).

Prior to his fourth win on Sunday, Dinklage shared the three-win record with Art Carney, Don Knotts and Aaron Paul.

Game of Thrones was nominated for a total of 14 Primetime Emmy Awards this year, including the three mentioned above. Other nominees included Kit Harington (Jon Snow) for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series; Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series; and Gwendoline Christie (Ser Brienne of Tarth), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

The show also received three nominations in the category of Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, as well as a single nod for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and the biggie — Outstanding Drama Series.

Additionally, Game of Thrones made out like a bandit at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, bringing home 10 technical awards in categories related to single-camera picture editing, sound mixing, casting, music composition, main title design, stunt coordination, makeup, costumes, visual effects and sound editing.

Do you agree that Dinklage deserved to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.