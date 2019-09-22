Emmys: Game of Thrones Wins Best Drama for Polarizing Final Season

Game of Thrones‘ final season may have received a lukewarm reaction from fans, but the HBO drama was paid a little more respect at Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards, where it took home one of the top honors of the night.

Thrones, which aired its polarizing series finale in May, won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, beating out heavy hitters like AMC’s Better Call Saul, Netflix’s Bodyguard, BBC America’s Killing Eve, Netflix’s Ozark, FX’s Pose, HBO’s Succession and NBC’s This Is Us.

“These last 10 years have been the best years of our lives, and for everyone who worked on it, I can’t believe we finished it — and I can’t believe we did it,” executive producer David Benioff said while accepting the award. “We did it all together, and it’s over, and we shall never see your like again.”

Game of Thrones is now part of a very exclusive group of shows to win Outstanding Drama Series four times at the Emmy Awards. Others include Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, The West Wing and Mad Men.

And this was just one of many categories in which Game of Thrones was nominated this year. Going into Sunday’s broadcast, Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) was up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series; Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series; Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) were up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series; and Gwendoline Christie (Ser Brienne of Tarth), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) were up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Of those nominees, however, only Dinklage emerged victorious.

Additionally, the show received three nominations in the category of Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, as well as a single nod for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

Game of Thrones also made out like a bandit at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, bringing home 10 technical awards in categories related to single-camera picture editing, sound mixing, casting, music composition, main title design, stunt coordination, makeup, costumes, visual effects and sound editing.

Do you agree that Game of Thrones deserved to win Outstanding Drama Series, or should the honor have gone to one of its fellow nominees?