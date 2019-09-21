Empire Final Season Video: [Spoiler] Named New Co-Owner

Andre Lyon conquered the Big C, but can he outsmart the Big T?

Empire‘s advanced cancer-survivin’ mogul — now firmly entrenched at the helm of the family biz in the wake of daddy Lucious’ vanishing act — is thrown a bit of a curveball during a company meeting in next week’s Season 6 opener. In the midst of looping the staff in on a number of recent successes, Andre is taking aback when Tracy waltzes in with an announcement of her own.

“I’m Empire‘s newest co-owner,” the mother of Andre’s late half-brother Jeff Kingsley, giddily declares. Fall TV Preview 2019: Spoilers on 37 Returning Favorites

In last May’s Season 5 finale, the crack addict previously known as “White Tracy” warned the Lyon fam that her decision to donate her son’s heart to then-ailing Andre, and thus save his life, came with strings attached. Showrunner Brett Mahoney later confirmed to TVLine that the character’s threat would prove to be a major “factor” this fall, adding, “When she [said], ‘It’s not going to be easy’ and ‘It’s not going to be cheap’ she meant it.”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Tracy’s pink-stiletto’d entrance, and then hit the comments with your hopes and dreams for the new season of Empire, which kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9/8c on Fox.