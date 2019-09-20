The Crown Passes From Young Woman to an 'Old Bat' in Season 3 Teaser

The Queen has changed since her early reign. And she is the first to cop to it, in a new teaser for Season 3 of Netflix’s acclaimed The Crown.

The video above marks Academy Award winner Olivia Colman’s debut as Queen Elizabeth, picking up the baton from Emmy-winning predecessor Claire Foy. As Her Majesty surveys a newly commissioned portrait photo — comparing it to an old one — there is light debate about whether she has gone from young woman to “old bat”… or (ahem) “settled sovereign”?

Premiering globally on Sunday, Nov. 17, Season 3 of The Crown finds a new guard sweeping into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

Season 3 also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.