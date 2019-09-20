TVLine Items: HTGAWM Casts Asher's Sister, 9-1-1 Spinoff Adds Two and More

How to Get Away With Murder is digging into Asher’s family: Kelen Coleman (Big Little Lies) will recur during the sixth and final season as Asher’s sister, our sister site Deadline reports.

The siblings have a complicated relationship, so her unexpected appearance leaves Asher and the crew suspicious of her motives. Coleman’s other TV credits include The McCarthys, The Newsroom and The Mindy Project.

Additionally, William R. Moses (The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy) will return in a recurring capacity as Agent Lanford, who is investigating Annalise and the Keating 4.

* Fox’s upcoming spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star has cast Ronen Rubinstein (Dead of Summer) as the firefighter son of Rob Lowe’s character, per Deadline. Additionally, Sierra McClain (Mindhunter, Empire) will play a 9-1-1 call center operator.

* The first episode of CBS’ fall comedy The Unicorn, starring Walton Goggins as a widowed single dad reentering the dating scene, is available to stream now on CBS.com, the CBS mobile app, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app, and Roku — ahead of its broadcast premiere on Thursday, Sept. 26.

* Lifetime has renewed the reality series Married at First Sight for Seasons 10 and 11, per Deadline.

