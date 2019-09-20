How to Get Away With Murder Boss Promises Closure-Filled Final Season: 'We Have to Answer All the Questions'

How to Get Away With Murder has quite a few mysteries left to solve in its final season — and rest assured, they will be getting solved.

“The thing that’s changed for us is there’s no more keeping plates spinning. We have to answer all the questions, and we’re doing that very quickly in our writing process,” showrunner Pete Nowalk told TVLine. “I hope the show moves really fast and keeps people on the edge of their seat and ultimately feels satisfying.”

At the time of our conversation, Nowalk and his writing staff were only breaking the sixth installment of Murder‘s 15-episode final run. But thanks to an epiphany he’d had over the summer break, the events of the upcoming series finale have been clear to him for weeks.

“I do not think I’m going to change my mind about the ending of the show. I had an idea over the hiatus that felt like a vision,” Nowalk said with a laugh. “It felt like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t wait to end the show this way, and I can’t wait for people to see it.'” Fall TV Preview 2019: Spoilers on 37 Returning Favorites

Naturally, the EP wouldn’t offer any specifics about what awaits Annalise & Co. in the ABC drama’s swan song. But he does plan to tie up the show’s many loose ends — including Laurel’s whereabouts, the FBI’s investigation and a new mystery that will kick off in the Season 6 premiere — because “at this point, I just want to reveal everything.”

“Within that, there will be certain things where I want people’s imaginations to do the work,” Nowalk continued. “But I like a good murder mystery. I want to know what happened. The people who have stuck with us have been so patient, and they’re like, ‘Ugh! I got an answer, but here’s another question.’ I really just want to give an answer.”

How to Get Away With Murder‘s final season begins Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c.