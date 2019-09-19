TVLine Items: The 100 Adds Smallville Vet, Mitch Pileggi to Supergirl and More

Smallville and Supernatural vet Alaina Huffman is returning to The CW with a role on the seventh and final season of The 100, our sister site Deadline reports.

Huffman will recur as Nikki, “one of the newly-awakened Eligius IV convicts,” per the producers’ official description. “Nikki is a bank robber and spree-killer who is both unpredictable and fierce. She will take on an unexpected leadership role, advocating for her people in the complicated new world of Sanctum.”

Huffman is known for portraying Smallville‘s Dinah Lance/Black Canary, as well as Knight of Hell Abaddon on Supernatural. She also starred as Lt. Tamara Johansen on Stargate Universe.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Cara Buono (Stranger Things) and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) will recur during Season 5 of Supergirl as ancient aliens whose agenda puts them at odds with the Girl of Steel as well as Lena Luthor, per Deadline.

* Country star Brad Paisley will host and executive-produce ABC’s Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, featuring guests the Jonas Brothers, Hootie & the Blowfish, Peyton Manning, Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw.

* Black Monday Season 2 has tapped Tuc Watkins (One Life to Live, Desperate Housewives) for an arc as Republican Congressman Harris, who is the leader of the Moral Majority, per Deadline.

* Showtime has given a pilot production commitment to Spoonbenders, an adaptation of Daryl Gregory’s novel from writer Stephen Falk (You’re the Worst) and prolific producer Greg Berlanti, per Deadline. The project follows the Amazing Telemachus Family — a traveling magic act made up of people with actual magic powers! — and the tragedy that forces them to reunite 25 years later, when old debts, long-held grudges, the mob and the CIA all come looking for them.

* The Anne of Green Gables adaptation Anne With an E will return for Season 3 on Friday, Jan. 3 on Netflix.

THIS JUST IN: "Anne With An E" Season 3 premieres January 3! pic.twitter.com/7s3vLV4ZM5 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 19, 2019

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?