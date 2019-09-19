Downton Abbey Catch-Up: Everything (and Everyone) to Know for the Movie

With the Downton Abbey movie finally arriving in theaters, you probably think you’re ready to party like it’s 1927 — but what if you’re not?

Let’s face it, a lot has happened in our world (and on our TVs) since the titular estate closed its doors in 2015, so we wouldn’t blame you for forgetting a few characters’ names or current situations. Heck, even when this show was airing, it was sometimes difficult to keep up with its ever-evolving Game of Thrones-sized ensemble. (Never mind that the Crawleys employed a future Wildling to work in their kitchen.)

The Downton Abbey movie, in theaters nationwide as of Friday, picks up two years after the events of the series finale. Aside from a few new faces — including Mary and Henry’s baby boy — little has changed about life at Downton. That is, until the family learns that King George V and Queen Mary are set to visit the estate during their royal tour of England. That’s when everything changes.

Fortunately, you don’t need to remember everything that went down during the show’s six-season run, but it would help to at least recall where we left the Crawleys and their associates. To that end, Team TVLine put together a little guide to bring you up to speed on all things Downton, complete with a few teasers about what awaits your favorite (and least-favorite) characters on the big screen.

Browse our Downton Abbey refresher — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your hopes for the movie below.