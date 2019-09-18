The Sinner: Matt Bomer Makes Debut in First Promo for Delayed Season 3

RELATED STORIES Queen of the South Gets Season 5 Renewal at USA Network

Queen of the South Gets Season 5 Renewal at USA Network Milo Ventimiglia to Star as Daredevil Evel Knievel in USA Network Series

Matt Bomer’s USA Network homecoming has been pushed to 2020.

The cable network has released a new promo for The Sinner Season 3, which reveals that the Bill Pullman-led crime anthology will not be back in 2019. Instead, the show will return next year at an as-yet-specified date. (The two previous seasons debuted a year apart, in August 2017 and 2018.)

The third installment of the Jessica Biel-EP’ed series will follow Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he investigates a tragic car accident in upstate New York. As the case unfolds, Ambrose “uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career,” according to the official logline.

Bomer, who previously headlined USA’s White Collar, stars here as Jamie, an upstanding local resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of the accident. In the teaser, which was first shared by E! Online, we get a glimpse of the wreckage, which includes a blood-soaked headlight and the hand of a potential victim. Jamie’s exact involvement in the accident remains unclear, but he does have a visible scar.

Rounding out the Season 3 cast are Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) as Nick Haas, a college friend who pays Jamie a surprise visit; Parisa Fitz-Henley (Midnight, Texas) as Leela Burns, Jamie’s wife; Jessica Hecht (Special) as Sonya, a painter who gets involved in the investigation after the accident occurs on her property; and Eddie Martinez (Orange Is the New Black) as Vic Soto, a former Marine-turned-detective who works alongside Ambrose to solve the case.

Press PLAY on the promo above, then hit the comments and tell us if you think Season 3 of The Sinner will be worth the wait.