With Raising Dion, Netflix is introducing us to a new kind of superhero — one who still has some of his baby teeth.

The drama stars Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters) as Nicole, a young woman left to raise her eight-year-old son after the death of her husband Mark, played by Michael B. Jordan (Friday Night Lights). But everyday problems soon become super-sized dilemmas when Dion, played by newcomer Ja’Siah Young, begins to exhibit mysterious new abilities. With the help of Mark’s best friend Pat, played by Jason Ritter (Parenthood), Nicole must help Dion get his powers under control, while protecting him from a nefarious government organization with questionable intentions.

Raising Dion‘s cast also includes Jazmyn Simon (Ballers) as Nicole’s sister Kat, a surgical resident who can’t help but offer her two cents when it comes to parenting Dion. “All in all, she’s a wonderful and supportive aunt and sister, but has a hard time biting her tongue as she watches her sister make mistakes,” according to her official character description.

Dion will also get an assist from Esperanza — played by newcomer Sammi Haney — a young girl with brittle bone disease. “A brilliant artist wise beyond her years, she looks out for Dion in an endearing manner, and, though it takes a while, Dion grows to realize she is his best friend.”

Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion's first season hits Netflix on Friday, Oct. 4.