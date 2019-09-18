The Emmys' Most Memorable Moments: Laughter, Tears, Historical Wins, 'The Big One' and More

Whereas the Academy Awards will always have Adele Dazeem, “You like me!” and Sacheen Littlefeather to remember, the Primetime Emmy Award telecasts have delivered memorable TV moments as well. Will this year’s ceremony serve up anything to rival Kirstie Alley celebrating “the big one,” or Bryan Cranston’s Kissing Bandit?

Now more than seven decades old, the Primetime Emmys have gotten emotional — with historical wins, heartfelt tributes to fallen stars, and even the occasional on-stage question-popping — and they have brought the funny, even if by threatening to asphyxiate a beloved TV icon. Acceptance speeches have left us a bit befuddled, in stitches or, as noted above, blushing.

Bookending the awarding of assorted accolades, there have been production numbers and comedic/”comedic” bits that had us grinning… or audibly groaning. Though maybe nothing on the Emmys has ever measured “up” to the Oscars’ quite infamous Rob Lowe/Snow White bit, phew.

What can we expect from this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards telecast? Tune into Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22 and find out! But until then, review our rundown of some of the Primetime Emmys’ most memorable moments (click here for direct access), pressing play on handy video links when available, and then chime in with any memories that will always stick with you.