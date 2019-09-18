Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Improves on Year-Ago Finale, AGT Tops Night

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent Season 14 Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

ABC’s three-hour Bachelor in Paradise finale on Tuesday night averaged 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, up 7 and 18 percent week-to-week to improve on last summer’s closer (4.6 mil/1.2) by a tenth in the demo.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent, with Part 1 of its own season finale, dominated the night in both measures, however, with 9.7 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating. Thats up a scooch from last Tuesday, yet well shy of the competition’s year-ago numbers (13 mil/2.3). Leading out of AGT, Bring the Funny (3.6 mil/0.7) was steady with its finale.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Pandora (690K/0.1) was steady, while Mysteries Decoded (680K/0.2) ticked up.

NEXT TUESDAY: black-ish, Bless This Mess, The Conners, Empire, FBI, NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, New Amsterdam, The Resident and This Is Us return, plus the series premieres of Emergence and mixed-ish.

