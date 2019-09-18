Arrow Favorite Willa Holland to Return and Recur During Final Season

Yass, Thea Queen!

The character that Arrow fans most hoped would put in an appearance during the final season — Oliver’s sister, played by former series regular Willa Holland — will indeed be seen again, TVLine has learned. But wait, there’s more: Holland is confirmed to not just guest-star but recur during the CW series’ 10-episode farewell run.

“We are thrilled to have Willa back in our final season,” says showrunner Beth Schwartz.

An original cast member, Holland began dialing back her Arrow appearance in Season 5 (to 14 of 23 episodes), before parting ways with the series in the 16th episode of Season 6. As that exit storyline went, Thea, with longtime love Roy Harper in tow, left Star City to trot the globe and shut down some recently unearthed Lazarus Pits.

Midway through Season 7, Roy (played by Colton Haynes) returned to present-day Star City sans Thea, due to a falling out they had had stemming from her decision to bring him back from the dead (and thus leave him with that pesky bloodlust) by utilizing a Lazarus Pit. In flash forwards to 2040, meanwhile, Roy is still alone, and bitter, without his love.

Holland last appeared on Arrow in the 12th episode of Season 7, as a talking head within a documentary that was being filmed about Oliver Queen’s rise from wealthy playboy to city-saving vigilante.

Arrow‘s eighth and final season premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9/8c.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.