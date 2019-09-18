TVLine Items: True Blood Vet Joins 9-1-1 Spinoff, Grey's Return and More

9-1-1: Lone Star has enlisted a True Blood alum: Jim Parrack — who played Hoyt on the aforementioned HBO drama — has joined the cast of the upcoming Fox spinoff, our sister site Variety reports.

The series stars Rob Lowe as Capt. Owen Strand, a New York fireman who relocates to Austin with his adult son. Parrack will portray Judd Ryder, a lifelong Texas firefighter marred by tragedy who is suspicious of outsiders, especially newcomer Capt. Strand.

The offshoot is slated to debut Jan. 19, 2020.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jasmine Guy will return to Grey’s Anatomy in a recurring capacity as Gemma, who has a history with Dr. Richard Webber from their Alcoholics Anonymous group, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Matt Jones will reprise his Breaking Bad role as Jesse Pinkman’s friend Badger in the upcoming sequel movie El Camino, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black) will recur during Season 3 of Good Girls as a single-mom friend of Beth’s who has no idea that the two of them are more connected than she realizes, per Deadline.

* Disney Junior has renewed Fancy Nancy for Season 3, ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Friday, Oct. 4 at 11:30 am ET on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?