The Rookie: Afton Williamson Calls Investigation Findings 'Heartbreaking'

Former The Rookie star Afton Williamson is responding to the news that her claims of on-set harassment have been dismissed.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the actress said the investigation’s findings — which concluded that there was no unlawful or inappropriate behavior from the people Williamson accused — were “heartbreaking for everyone on that set, past and present.” She added that “what saddens me the most is that the lengths that were taken to deceive, lie, and cover up the truth were far greater than those made to protect and maintain a safe working environment for employees.” She vowed to “continue to work so that casts and crews alike finally see words align with action.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the findings of an internal investigation into Williamson’s claims were released, and “concluded that those identified in Ms. Williamson’s allegations did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace.” The findings also concluded that the showrunners, including executive producer Alexi Hawley, “addressed matters of which they were made aware promptly and in a fair and reasonable manner.”

Williamson went public with her claims in August, accusing a fellow cast member of sexual harassment and the show’s hair department of racial discrimination; she also said she was sexually assaulted at the Season 1 wrap party. She exited the ABC drama in July, after starring alongside Nathan Fillion in Season 1 as LAPD officer Talia Bishop.