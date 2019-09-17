The Next Bachelor Is 'Pilot Pete' Weber

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Eyes Low

Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Eyes Low The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise Both Renewed at ABC

“Pilot Pete” is coming in for a landing. Destination? One lucky lady’s heart.

During Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise finale, ABC confirmed weeks of speculation that The Bachelor Season 24 will be headlined by Bachelorette Hannah’s second runner-up, aka Peter Weber, a Delta Airlines pilot from California.

“I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity,” Weber said in a brief appearance on the finale. “This is life-changing.”

The aging Bachelor series is coming off a rare season in which its numbers improved on the previous cycle. Season 23: Colton averaged 6.6 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, up a tick from Arie’s Season 22 numbers. Similarly, the Season 22 finale (8.2 mil/2.2) drew a larger audience that its predecessor’s (7.9 mil/2.2).

The Bachelor returns for Season 24 — piloted by Peter — in January on ABC.