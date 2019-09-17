Sandra Oh Applauds SNL's Decision to Fire Shane Gillis, Calls Embattled Comic 'Lazy Ass Unoriginal'

RELATED STORIES SNL Fires Shane Gillis After Racist, Homophobic Comments Resurface

In the wake of comedian Shane Gillis’ firing from Saturday Night Live, Sandra Oh is cheering the sketch series’ decision to let him go.

“Glad 2 see @nbcsnl decision NOT [to] legitimize/give platform 2 purveyors of racist homophobic content,” the Killing Eve star wrote in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Risks? LAZY ASS UNORIGINAL.”

Gillis was fired from SNL on Monday, just four days after he was brought on as a new featured player for Season 45. Shortly after his casting was announced, tweets began to circulate with clips from a particularly offensive episode of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, which Gillis co-hosted with fellow comic Matt McCusker in 2018. During a conversation about New York City’s Chinatown neighborhood, Gillis used a racist slur, asking, “Why do the f–ing ch–ks live there?”

Another episode found Gillis referring to Judd Apatow and Chris Gethard as “white f—got comics,” calling them “f—ing gayer than ISIS.”

The footage prompted intense backlash on social media, though in his pseudo-apology (which Oh referenced in her tweet), Gillis insisted that “I’m a comedian who pushes boundaries. I sometimes miss… My intention is never to hurt anyone but I am trying to be the best comedian I can be and sometimes that requires risks.” (After he was officially booted from SNL, Gillis said he was “honestly grateful for the opportunity,” but “I was always a [MADtv] guy anyway.”)

Oh made her SNL hosting debut last season, becoming only the third Asian–American woman to headline the show (following Lucy Liu in 2000 and Awkwafina in 2018).